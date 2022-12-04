Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament as England cruised past Senegal 3-0 to set up a World Cup quarter-final against France.

The Tottenham striker doubled England's lead in first-half injury-time after Jordan Henderson opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier.

Bukayo Saka completed the scoring in a surprisingly routine win after 57 minutes with his third goal of the finals.

England's next assignment is unlikely to be as straightforward, with Les Bleus and Kylian Mbappe lying in wait on Saturday.

A turgid opening half hour was notable only for the number of times England squandered possession in dangerous areas, with Senegal unable to make the most of their opportunities.

Boulaye Día saw a close-range shot hit John Stones – VAR ruling there was no case for a penalty – before Jordan Pickford was called upon to produce a brilliant stop to deny the Salernitana striker from 10 yards.

England finally woke from their slumber and, from their first move of genuine quality, took the lead seven minutes before the break. Kane set Jude Bellingham free in the left channel and his low cross was turned in Henderson.

It could have been 2-0 three minutes later with a near-identical move, but this time from the right, Saka sliding it over for Kane who shot wastefully over the bar.

Gareth Southgate's men did double their advantage in first-half stoppage time, though. The impressive Bellingham won the ball on the edge of his own area and burst through midfield before picking out Foden on the left. Foden slid it over for Kane, who took one touch before slamming past Edouard Mendy.

England put the game beyond doubt 12 minutes into the second half. Kane's pass was blocked, with Foden picking up the loose ball and playing a centre for Saka to cleverly lift the ball over Mendy.

The life had long since drained out of Senegal, with Southgate able to make several changes with France in mind.