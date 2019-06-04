Jamaica travel to this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup as the lowest-ranked team, but the Reggae Girlz won't be daunted by their underdog status - they already know a thing or two about defying the odds.

Before becoming the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the competition, the future of Jamaica's women's national team looked bleak.

The Reggae Girlz were disbanded in 2015, along with the country's women's league, due to a lack of funding from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

As Michael Ricketts, the JFF president, explains: "The current administration inherited a situation where there was no women's Premier League and the U-15 parish girl's competition was aborted."

But then an unlikely savior appeared to raise the team from the ashes and draw attention to the gender gap affecting the growth of women's and girl's soccer on the island.

That savior was Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, who, through her global platform as the CEO of the Bob Marley Foundation, helped to raise awareness of the team, and usher in a sea of change that would culminate in an historic run to the 2019 World Cup.

"All I was aware of was that there was no funding so the program was cancelled. That was all I was told, and we went to work," says Marley.

"We have to start to grow the grassroots programs by putting our foot in it, not just a little fluff, just saying 'we do that, too'. No, we do that too and we win. That's how I see it. I'm not one to just do something because it's to be done."

But Marley didn't work alone.

Head coach, Hue Menzies, has also played a key role in the team's recent success, not only from a technical and tactical standpoint, but also an administrative one.

With over 30 years of coaching experience to draw upon, as well as an extensive network of schools, colleges and professional clubs from his role as Florida Kraze Krush's executive director, Menzies has been able to provide his players with regular playing time away from the national team.

"I wanted to give back to my culture, my country," says Menzies, who does not draw a salary from his position as the head coach, but instead offers his services on a voluntary basis.

Having to think outside the box, and the country, to develop players has been a positive, according to Menzies: "It was probably the best thing that ever happened.

"We were able to use resources outside of the country to develop our players. And not only develop them as players, but develop them as educated human beings."

Case in point, star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.

Shaw, who had to play against boys growing up in her native Spanish Town, received an endowment scholarship from the University of Tennessee, where she recently graduated with a degree in communications.

School work didn't get in the way of Shaw honing her skills as an elite athlete, though; the 22-year-old was instrumental during Jamaica's qualification campaign, scoring boat loads of goals to help the team punch its ticket to the competition.

"We're a team with a lot of style, we do our won thing. This is going to be different for the World Cup," says Shaw.

Jamaica will make its World Cup debut on Sunday (June 9) against Brazil, before facing other Group C opponents Italy (June 14) and Australia (June 18).

Ranked 53 in the world, Jamaica may not be burdened with the weight of being a pre-tournament favorite, but that's not to say the Reggae Girls are traveling to France to make up the numbers.

This team has inspired a generation of young Jamaicans to dream the impossible dream, and brought girl's soccer into sharper focus than ever before.

Whatever happens this summer, the Reggae Girlz are already champions.