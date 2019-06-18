AP

USA left-back Crystal Dunn has spoken out against her former manager, Chelsea's Emma Hayes, saying the women's game doesn't need smaller pitches and goals to make it more appealing.

The USA's opening Group F game where they put 13 goals past 5ft 5in Thai goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying was the biggest ever victory in a FIFA Women's World Cup match.

The result has sparked debate about whether the height of goals in women's football should be reduced to make the game fairer, something Hayes told UK media last week she was in favor of.

But Dunn disagrees, arguing that the only way for the women's game to improve is for them to play under the same conditions as men.

She was speaking ahead of the USA's final and potentially toughest group game on Thursday against Sweden, a team who knocked them out of the 2016 Olympic games on penalties.