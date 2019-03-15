Español
Keep beIN
FIFA Women's World Cup

VAR To Be Used At 2019 Women's World Cup

FIFA announced that this summer's Women's World Cup will make use of Video Assistant Referees.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FIFA announced on Friday that Video Assistant Referees will be used at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. The announcement came at FIFA's Council meeting on Friday in Miami.

Until Friday, it wasn't clear whether VAR – which FIFA introduced to the 2018 Men's World Cup in Russia – would also be used for the upcoming Women's World Cup, raising more questions about gender equality in the spot.

In December, United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn told the New York Times, “The men had it at their World Cup. The women should have it at theirs.”

 

 

Women's soccer United States VAR Women's World Cup 2019 USWNT
Previous Simeone Presents United Atleti After Reports Of Bu
Read
Simeone Presents United Atleti After Reports Of Bust-Up Between Savic And Fitness Coach
Next Infantino: 48-Team 2022 World Cup Is Possible
Read
Infantino: 48-Team 2022 World Cup Is Possible

Latest Stories