VAR To Be Used At 2019 Women's World Cup

FIFA announced on Friday that Video Assistant Referees will be used at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. The announcement came at FIFA's Council meeting on Friday in Miami.

CONFIRMED: The FIFA Council today ratified that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) WILL be used at the #FIFAWWC this summer in France. pic.twitter.com/qSX10wIGjL — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) March 15, 2019

Until Friday, it wasn't clear whether VAR – which FIFA introduced to the 2018 Men's World Cup in Russia – would also be used for the upcoming Women's World Cup, raising more questions about gender equality in the spot.

In December, United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn told the New York Times, “The men had it at their World Cup. The women should have it at theirs.”