Sports Burst - Rapinoe Faces France and Fury

By Tim Stannard

Trump v Rapinoe fight brewing over potential White House visit in bathroom words Wednesday

The Women's World Cup is having a rest day ahead of the first quarterfinal clash on Thursday which sees Norway and England going head to head. But that is not stopping the mainstream media headlines and Megan Rapinoe's promise of a "s***show circus" of a clash against France on Friday.

The USWNT star was talking about the footballing side of matters ahead of the game, however Wednesday could well see some escalation between Rapinoe and a certain Washington DC-based fan of all things Twitter related.

....aaaaand breathe. Quarterfinals begin on Thursday ‼️



And on Friday, it’s #USA vs. #FRA (as if you didn’t know that...) pic.twitter.com/SFKAHwxRqx — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 25, 2019

President Donald Trump was probed on Rapinoe's continued protests against the US anthem and opined that he was not in favor of this, but in considerably less furious language than used against NFL players.

It's ding-ding for round two today with the US forward taking to the mic and responding to the question of whether she would go to the White House should the USWNT win the 2019 Women's World Cup. "I am not going to the f****** White House," was the response.

It's bathroom words Wednesday, apparently.

Stand by those Twitter notifications. Popcorn may be needed.

Moving on to a team that is unlikely to be invited to the White House to celebrate any kind of trophy and the US men's team is in action on Wednesday in the final round of its Gold Cup group. Panama are the opponents as the US chases three wins from three in the competition.

Mo Salah looks to start Egypt goal rush in AFCON clash

It's an AFCON-tastic Wednesday on beIN SPORTS with two of the big beasts of the tournament in action today.

That was disturbingly cheerful from Sports Burst. Anyway.

Egypt are back to finish off a Wednesday featuring three games back-to-back. Mo Salah and co looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages with a victory against DR Congo and the Liverpool striker probably wouldn't mind a goal either to open his account. Coverage gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 3.30PM ET / 12:30PM PT.

Nigeria are starting the day with a clash against Guinea and looking for a second AFCON victory but unfortunately all is not well in the camp with the squad in dispute with Nigeria's Federation over bonuses and allowances.

"I just hope the situation can be resolved," sighed frustrated Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr. Coverage begins of that match-up at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.

The filling in this AFCON sandwich of sizzle is Uganda taking on Zimbabwe at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Stay with beIN SPORTS throughout the day for full coverage.

Mourinho declines Newcastle opportunity in search of winning team

Jose Mourinho has hinted that he would not be interested in the vacant job at Newcastle United. As unlikely as that possibility sounds, it has been a fun internet theory for a while now.

However, the Portuguese coach, when not discussing the position directly, said in an interview that he wants to "fight to win" and not end up at a club where finishing ninth is a target. Which definitely sounds like Newcastle United. Sorry, Ray Hudson.

That does leave the door open for a third spell at Chelsea for Mourinho, although it appears that the Stamford Bridge club has clear intentions on bringing in former player, Frank Lampard, despite him only having one year of experience at Championships side Derby County.

Elsewhere, Neymar is still a PSG player. Breaking news.

Barcelona's current plan seems to be to continue offloading players to pay for the Brazilian this summer. Dennis Suarez...time to pack your bags again.

