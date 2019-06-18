Marta Breaks World Cup Scoring Record

Marta made history as she scored a record 17th World Cup goal to put Brazil ahead against Italy on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had moved level with former Germany star Miroslav Klose's haul of 16 goals with her penalty in a 3-2 defeat to Australia in Brazil's second Group C match.

MARTA BREAKS THE ALL-TIME RECORD! 🇧🇷🐐



She puts Brazil on top from the penalty spot for her 17th career #FIFAWWC goal! pic.twitter.com/qmxBkpqNRX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

And Marta moved one clear of Klose when she scored again from 12 yards to open the scoring in Valenciennes in the 74th minute.

Elena Linari's clumsy lunge on Debinha gave referee Lucila Venegas Montes little choice but to point to the spot, and Marta duly kept her composure to send Laura Giuliani the wrong way to make history.