Español
Keep beIN
FIFA Women's World Cup

Marta Breaks World Cup Scoring Record

Brazil star Marta scored her 17th World Cup Cup, making her the all-time leading scorer, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose

Getty Images

 

Marta made history as she scored a record 17th World Cup goal to put Brazil ahead against Italy on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had moved level with former Germany star Miroslav Klose's haul of 16 goals with her penalty in a 3-2 defeat to Australia in Brazil's second Group C match.

And Marta moved one clear of Klose when she scored again from 12 yards to open the scoring in Valenciennes in the 74th minute.

Elena Linari's clumsy lunge on Debinha gave referee Lucila Venegas Montes little choice but to point to the spot, and Marta duly kept her composure to send Laura Giuliani the wrong way to make history.

marta Soccer Brazil Women's World Cup 2019
Previous Real Sociedad Sign Portu From Girona
Read
Real Sociedad Sign Portu From Girona
Next

Latest Stories