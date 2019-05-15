Español
FIFA Women's World Cup

"Do you know my name?" - Germany Women In World Cup Ad

"We play for a nation that does not know our names!" - Germany's national team comment on fan interest ahead of Women's World Cup

Reuters

 

The Germany women's national team have fired a broadside to their own country ahead of the Women's World Cup, saying: "We play for a nation that does not know our names!"

In a commercial for Commerzbank, Germany's players highlighted the relatively low profile they have in public, despite the superstar status of many members of the men's team.

 

Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan appears at the start of the commercial alongside Bayern Munich playmaker Melanie Leupolz and Wolfsburg forward Alexandra Popp, who will all feature in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad at the World Cup in France next month.

In the commercial, which was later shared featuring English subtitles by DW Sports, Popp asks: "Do you know my name?"

A narrator continues: "We play for a nation that does not know our names."

SOLO WARY OF FRANCE THREAT TO USWNT

The advert also features Turbine Potsdam forward Svenja Huth, Wolfsburg midfielder Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh and Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Dabritz alongside graphics and archive footage illustrating the team's success through the years.

Germany's women won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and they have clinched eight European Championship titles between 1989 and 2013, as well as Olympic gold in 2016.

VAR TO BE USED AT 2019 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

They face China, Spain and South Africa in Group B at the World Cup, with their first game kicking off on June 8.

"It's okay," the advert's narrator continues.

"You do not have to remember our name. Only what we want: to play."

ADIDAS PLANS "EQUAL PAY" BONUS FOR WORLD CUP

