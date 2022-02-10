WESLEY

Palmeiras

"Regardless of age, it's a dream to be at the Club World Cup for the second time. Not every club has this opportunity, we've come here and want to win it. For me, it's a dream coming true. A few days ago, I was playing in the Club World Cup in a video game."

MARCOS ROCHA

Palmeiras

"Today was our post-game recovery workout. It helps us recover a little faster. It's a workout that has been developed by João [Martins, fitness coordinator] and the medical team. It helps us with the metabolic part of recovery, developing our recovery a little faster, because of the little time we have for the next game. So they are doing everything they can to help us."