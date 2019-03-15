FIFA Unveils Plans To Expand And Overhaul Club World Cup

FIFA announced a plan on Friday to overhaul the Club World Cup, expanding and rescheduling a revamped 24-team Club World Cup in 2021.

FIFA Council votes for the introduction of a revamped FIFA Club World Cup: https://t.co/H5Qz9nlCKb — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 15, 2019

The tournament - which is presently limited to seven participants - will be moved from its usual December window to the months of June and July.

An announcement on FIFA's website said, "The revamped FIFA Club World Cup will be played during the international match calendar slot that corresponded to the FIFA Confederations Cup. In the 2021 pilot edition, the 24 teams will be split into eight groups of three teams each, with the group winners to qualify for the quarter-finals in a knockout format."

The plans have been met with strong opposition from the European Club Association, which represents powers like Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"We want to have an exciting competition, a presitigous competition, an inclusive competition for clubs, and we will have this for the new Club World Cup," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"Of course there are different points view on some topics but we have the responsibility to make the decision for FIFA and I'm sure in the next few weeks even the discussions with UEFA will bear positive fruits."