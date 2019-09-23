Ernesto Valverde is facing a big week at Barcelona.

With the defending LaLiga champions out to their worst start in 25 years, now several Barcelona players have started to lose confidence in Valverde, according to ESPN.

Valverde is reportedly under pressure early in the season after Barca slumped to a 2-0 loss at Granada to be left with just seven points from their opening five games of the LaLiga season.

With seven points from five league games, Barcelona have made their worst start to a season since 1994-95. The next week is shaping as crucial for Valverde.

Monday's cover of Sport says Valverde needs an urgent reaction, with his side hosting Villarreal on Tuesday and visiting Getafe four days later.