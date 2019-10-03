Lionel Messi suggested that Barcelona's pre-season schedule did little to help the LaLiga champions' stuttering start to the campaign.

On Wednesday, Barcelona fell behind early at home against Inter in the Champions League, needing two second-half goals from Luis Suarez to salvage a 2-1 win. Barcelona drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in their first Group F match.

The two-time defending LaLiga champions currently sit in fourth, with 13 points from four wins, a draw and two losses.

Barcelona traveled both east and west for pre-season, playing matches in the United States and Japan.

"We were on that road, we knew that we were in a difficult time, but in Europe all the greats have a hard time starting the season," he said.

"Because of the pre-season we are feeling heavy, with the pre-season trips you don't train well. I don't say it as a criticism, it's a reality.

"It's understandable that the club does these games, all the great [clubs] do and it is necessary. Little by little we are going to adapt to the competition."

The same issue was recently raised by Gerard Pique in regard to Barcelona's slow start in LaLiga.

"The preseason did not help at all to start well in the competition [LaLiga], a lot of travel and little training," Pique said.