By Tim Stannard

Barcelona begins US tour trying to offload a melee of midfielders including Philippe Coutinho

If you are going to call a crisis meeting, then the surroundings of Miami are not a bad place to have it.

That's what Barcelona are up to on Tuesday with the Camp Nou club having decamped to South Florida to play Napoli in the first of two matches in US with the Serie A side.

To be fair "crisis" is the word that Madrid-based AS are using to describe the get-together of Barcelona's bigwigs. It might also be described as a "meeting".

The big topic of conversation - as well as checking in on injured Lionel Messi on a Nanny-cam to make sure he is not out of bed and playing video games - is working out who stays at the club and who goes.

We’re on the ground in Miami! 🛬🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/natE9rZCA8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2019

The Neymar deal looks as far away as ever from being completed, however Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu did admit over the weekend that the club is a little overstocked with midfielders, even with Malcom having been sold to Zenit.

The two big names that could be moved out to make way for Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong coming in are Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic.

The former is the most expendable and Barca have been using the Brazilian as a tasty treat for PSG in a Neymar swap, but without success. The French club and potentially Arsenal are the likeliest destinations for Coutinho while Rakitic would be tempting for anyone. However time is running out on both transfers.

Books have to be balanced at the Camp Nou after a net spend of $123 million this summer.

Rooney to swap DC for Derby

Wayne Rooney is set to call time on his MLS adventure in January 2020. The striker flew into England on Tuesday morning from the US capital, to sign an 18-month player-coach role with English Championship side, Derby County.

The 33-year-old will join up with the first team playing squad and work with head coach, Phillip Cocu in what is set to be a Premier League promotion push for Derby who lost out in the division’s play-off final last season and also saw Frank Lampard leaving to take over at Chelsea.

"I am sure I can make a big contribution,” announced a chirpy Rooney.

Rooney signed for DC United last summer and has been quite the hit Stateside with 23 goals in 43 appearances but will be cutting short a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, a little further south down the east coast and Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Gennaro Gattuso as the club's first ever coach. The Italian was a former teammate with David Beckham at AC Milan and is currently available having stepped down from his managerial role at San Siro in the summer.

Meanwhile, a little further south down the east coast and Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Gennaro Gattuso as the club's first ever coach. The Italian was a former teammate with David Beckham at AC Milan and is currently available having stepped down from his managerial role at San Siro in the summer.

Manchester City in spy swap as Koscielny heads for Bordeaux

Busy! Busy! Busy!

The Premier League summer transfer window closes on Thursday which brings forth quite the bustle of activity in England.

Manchester City is expected to simultaneously move Danilo to Juventus and bring in Joao Cancelo like a 1960s spy swap in Berlin.

Tottenham Hotspur's rarely used transfer department is being taken out of mothballs to try and land Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, in a $70 million deal. The side effect of that is that Christian Eriksen, who made quite the stir at the beginning of the window by declaring his intentions to leave Tottenham, would be moved on.

One destination could be Manchester United who are still hot, flushed and giddy by dropping $100 million for Harry Maguire on Monday.

A nine-year relationship between Arsenal and Laurent Koscielny that ended rather badly is set to be finished completely on Tuesday. The French centerback is returning to Ligue 1 to join up with Bordeaux.

A nine-year relationship between Arsenal and Laurent Koscielny that ended rather badly is set to be finished completely on Tuesday. The French centerback is returning to Ligue 1 to join up with Bordeaux.