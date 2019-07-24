Report: Barcelona Hoping To Make €150m In Sales This Summer

GOAL

Barcelona are hoping to raise €150 million (£134m/$167m) in sales this summer, according to ESPN FC.

In an effort to raise funds, Barca are actively looking to find buyers for Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Rafinha Alcantara.

Additionally, the Blaugrana are open to offloading Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal should an attractive offer be presented.