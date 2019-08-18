Español
Coutinho Arrives in Munich to Finalize Bayern Loan Move

Philippe Coutinho has landed in Munich ahead of an expected season-long loan move to Bayern.

Philippe Coutinho has landed in Germany to finalize his season-long loan move to Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international is expected to undergo a medical on Sunday before agreeing a deal that includes an option for the Bundesliga champions to purchase him on a permanent basis.

Barcelona spokesman Guillermo Amor announced Coutinho's impending departure on Friday, ahead of the club's season-opening loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Signed from Liverpool in January 2018, the 27-year-old struggled to find his best form at Camp Nou and was restricted to 22 LaLiga starts last season.

 

Coutinho had been linked to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential makeweight in a swap deal that would have sent compatriot Neymar back to Barca, while Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham are said to have investigated loan moves before their transfer window closed.

