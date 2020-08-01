GOAL

Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday with his early FA Cup final goal to put Chelsea ahead against Arsenal, while also becoming the youngest man to score in the fixture since Cristiano Ronaldo 16 years ago.

Pulisic, 21, featured from the start at Wembley as the Blues looked to regain the FA Cup they lifted in the 2017-18 season.

Christian Pulisic becomes the first American to score in an #FACupFinal 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/XhHaLZFemC — Goal (@goal) August 1, 2020

And he gave his side the perfect start, converting from close range past Emiliano Martinez after just five minutes with the Gunners defence caught flat-footed.

The former Borussia Dortmund prodigy is only the third United States international to have appeared in English football's historic showpiece clash, after Sheffield Wednesday's John Harkes in 1993 and Tim Howard, who represented both Manchester United (2004) and Everton (2007) in the clash.

Neither of those stars had managed to score in a final, marking Pulisic out as the first to do so among his compatriots.

Pulisic's strike was also Chelsea's fastest in an FA Cup final since Roberto Di Matteo hit the net with less than a minute on the clock against Middlesbrough back in 1997.

At just 21 years and 318 days, meanwhile, he is the youngest man to score in the fixture since Cristiano Ronaldo, who was aged 19 years and 106 days when he opened the scoring for Manchester United against Millwall in 2004's edition at the Millennium Stadium.