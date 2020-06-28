Manchester United will take on Chelsea as Arsenal face holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

United - who needed extra-time to see off Norwich City on Saturday, with Harry Maguire scoring late in a 2-1 win - were drawn first and will go up against Frank Lampard's side, who defeated Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday.

It is a repeat of the 2017-18 FA Cup final, which Chelsea won 1-0 under Antonio Conte.

Arsenal required a stoppage-time effort from Dani Ceballos to book their place in the last four, with the Gunners' winner against Sheffield United coming just four minutes after David McGoldrick had struck a late equalizer.

The semi-final ties will be played behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on July 18 and 19, with the final scheduled for August 1.