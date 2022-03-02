PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

“They were brilliant goals. The quality from Riyad [Mahrez], and after, the second goal was the same. So yeah, it was good, we created chances knowing it’s so difficult.

“Riyad has always had this quality in the final third, he’s the best player in the final third that we have, in front of goal, the mentality, the creativity. He scored a fantastic, fantastic goal. So proud of the game he played."