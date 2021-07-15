FA Cup Replays To Return As Prize Money Fund Is Revealed

FA Cup replays will make a comeback in the new season for ties up to and including the fourth round.
Replays were scrapped in 2020-21 in an effort to ease pressure on clubs in a campaign that was condensed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, after it was announced on Tuesday that EFL Cup semi-finals will revert to being played over two legs, the Football Association has confirmed the return of replays in its highest-prestige cup competition.
The 2021-22 FA Cup campaign will be the 150th in the tournament's history, with 729 clubs participating. Premier League and Championship teams will enter from the third round in early January.
The FA also announced on Thursday that the total prize fund for the competition will remain at around £16million, the same level as it was last season.
Leicester City lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in May after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley through a Youri Tielemans strike.