Sebastian Vettel has described Mercedes' dominance of Formula One as "boring".

Mercedes made history at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday by becoming the first team to claim one-twos in the opening four races of the season. Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Baku to lead his team-mate by a point in the drivers' standings, with Vettel trailing the former by 35 points.

Mercedes have won both the drivers' and constructors' title in each of the last five seasons, much to the frustration of Ferrari driver Vettel.

"Boring, isn't it?" the German said. "So boring. It's not just four races. It has been four years, more or less."

Vettel still believes the Scuderia can mount a challenge this season. The four-time world champion said: "[We have to] work harder, work better. We are pushing as hard as we can. But you need to respect that they are doing phenomenally well and getting their cars most of the time in the right place.

"But I'm confident. I believe in this team and I know we can improve. I think we have a good car. We just haven't managed yet to put it always where it belongs, so it is difficult to have the trust and the feel, but I am sure it is going to turn around."