Max Verstappen was surprised he was able to finish the British Grand Prix after being sent spinning into the gravel by Sebastian Vettel at Silverstone.

The Red Bull driver had just overtaken the four-time Formula One world champion, who attempted to regain his place immediately but misjudged the maneuver and crashed straight into the back of Verstappen. The Dutchman went momentarily airborne as he skidded over a curb and into the gravel, but somehow recovered to finish fifth.

Vettel, meanwhile, was forced to pit and, having been handed a 10-second penalty, came home in 16th, second-last of those to complete the race.

Verstappen could be heard over team radio asking how there was not greater damage to his car and afterwards expressed his amazement at being able to make it to the checkered flag.

"I was catching Seb, managing the tires a bit, then I went for it, got around the outside. Then I defended into 17 but got rear-ended," said Verstappen. "We already spoke to each other and he apologized. I honestly don't know how I brought that car to the finish.

"I think my power steering failed. My seat was out so every time braking I was moving forward. At corners I was moving left and right. When I jumped out of the car the whole floor and the rear was destroyed. So, I'm happy to finish fifth."