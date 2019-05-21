OMNISPORT

Niki Lauda was a remarkable individual who had a positive impact on all who knew him, says Damon Hill.

Three-time Formula One world champion Lauda died "peacefully" on Monday at the age of 70, his family confirmed.

Lauda survived a near-fatal crash during the 1976 German Grand Prix at Nurburgring but, despite suffering severe burns and being administered the last rites, he returned to the sport six weeks later and won the title the following year.

He also worked in various management roles within the F1, including as non-executive chairman of Mercedes since 2012, and Hill paid tribute to a sporting great.

"Everyone who was in Formula One knew Niki's personality as one of the most potent individuals in the sport," 1996 world champion Hill told Sky Sports. "He was highly intellectual, stoic, someone who didn't have any time for any of the BS in the business at all. He was eminently quotable all the time.

"It's very sad to hear that we've lost Niki but so many people have been affected positively by having known him. There are so many stories about Niki Lauda. He was involved in the drivers' strike in South Africa.

"He was one of the few men who could sit down with Bernie Ecclestone and Enzo Ferrari and they knew that he meant business. He was a remarkable individual in every way."

Hill said Lauda's career was marked by the respect other drivers in the paddock had for him.

"I certainly was one person who looked at Niki and thought I'll never would be half the man he was. His career was stylized and characterized by his intelligent approach. When he came up against Alain Prost he knew he couldn't beat him on speed, so he beat him on tactics.

"He wasn't Machiavellian at all. He was thoughtful, he was intelligent, he was pragmatic and he just got the job done."