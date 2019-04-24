The Formula One bandwagon rolls into Baku this week for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Mercedes will look to continue their utter dominance of the 2019 season.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas have secured one-twos in each of the first three races, Bottas opening the campaign with victory in Australia before Hamilton picked up maximum points in Bahrain and China.

And the duo could claim a piece of history for the Silver Arrows on Sunday, although Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will be desperate to stop Mercedes' march, which has already opened up a 57-point lead in the constructors' standings.

Vettel and Leclerc took third in China and Bahrain respectively – the latter desperately unlucky to see his hopes of a maiden F1 success scuppered by engine failure.

So, can Ferrari turn the tide and close the gap? With the help of Opta numbers, we preview this week's battle in Baku.

33 - Hamilton and Vettel have led the same number of laps in Baku (33). Only Nico Rosberg (51) has led more.

2/3 - Mercedes have recorded two of the three wins (Rosberg 2016 and Hamilton 2018), two of the three pole positions (Rosberg 2016 and Hamilton 2017) and two of the three fastest laps (Rosberg 2016 and Bottas 2018) in Baku.

4 - Mercedes could record one-twos in each of the opening four Grands Prix of the season for the first time ever.

249 - Ferrari are one fastest lap away from reaching their 250th in F1 (73 of them made by Michael Schumacher).

2 - Vettel has reached the podium in 24 of the 26 different Grands Prix he has raced (only failing to do so in France and Azerbaijan).

21 – If Leclerc wins in Baku, he would become the third-youngest driver to win an F1 race (21 years, six months and 12 days) after Max Verstappen and Vettel.

1,000 - If Daniel Ricciardo (986) gets at least sixth place in Baku he will surpass 1,000 points in F1, becoming the second Australian to reach this milestone after Mark Webber.