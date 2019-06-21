OMNISPORT

The FIA has rejected Ferrari's attempt to overturn a penalty that denied Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel was furious after he took the checkered flag in Montreal ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but missed out on a first win of the Formula One season after being given a five-second penalty.

The four-time world champion was deemed to have hampered Hamilton when he returned to the track after running win at turn four on lap 48 of 70.

Vettel argued he had "nowhere to go" but race stewards on Friday denied the Scuderia's request for a right to review the punishment, which the team initially decided not to appeal against.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies provided what he described as "overwhelming" evidence to the same stewards ahead of the French Grand Prix this weekend, but Hamilton's victory will stand.