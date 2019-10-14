OMNISPORT

It was only a matter of time before Mercedes broke Ferrari's record by sealing a sixth consecutive Formula One constructors' titles.

The Silver Arrows were celebrating yet again after achieving that feat at the Japanese Grand Prix, where Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Mercedes have held the title since dethroning Red Bull in 2014, dominating the sport with Hamilton winning four titles during that time and standing on the brink of another this season.

We look back on the level of dominance the Brackley-based team have enjoyed.

2014 - A sign of things to come

Red Bull had taken the title for four years in a row before Mercedes ended that sequence in 2014.

Hamilton claimed his second world title - and his first for the team - ahead of colleague Nico Rosberg and the Silver Arrows duo amassed 701 points to win by a margin of 296.

They won 16 races and secured 31 podium finishes in a dominant season which was the sign of things to come.

2015 - More of the same with a marginal gain

Mercedes bettered their tally for the season by two points as Hamilton retained his title, Rosberg once again runner-up.

They matched the number of victories secured in 2014, as well as the incredible total of 18 poles for the campaign.

There was an additional podium finish for the back-to-back constructors' champions by 275 points ahead of Ferrari as rivals were left trailing in their wake.

2016 - Rosberg reigns as Mercedes move to another level

The Silver arrows took their dominance to another level in 2016, winning 19 of 21 races.

While Mercedes were never in danger of losing their constructors' title, finishing 297 points better off than Red Bull, Hamilton and Rosberg fought it out in an enthralling battle for the drivers' crown.

It was Rosberg who came out on top on this occasion by just five points and the German retired after a season that saw Mercedes fail to secure pole only once and amass 33 podiums.

2017 - New line-up, no let-up

A new driver line-up did not stop Mercedes from adding another constructors' title to their haul two years ago.

Normal service was resumed as Hamilton regained the title, denying Vettel by 46 points with Bottas third in the standings after taking Rosberg's seat.

There were 12 wins, 15 poles and 26 podium finishes for Mercedes in 2017 as Ferrari were more competitive, although the Scuderia were still as many as 146 points adrift of the constructors' champions.

2018 - Ferrari close the gap, but Mercedes clean up again

A promising start for Vettel and Ferrari last season proved to be a false down as Hamilton claimed his fifth world title.

Ferrari finished with 84 points fewer than Mercedes as Hamilton and Bottas took the checkered flag 11 times between them.

Mercedes were not quite as prolific in qualifying, taking pole 13 times as their points tally was down at 655 from 668 12 months earlier.

2019 - Six of the best

With four races remaining Mercedes already have one title in the bag, with Hamilton closing in on another.

A win for Bottas in Suzuka and Hamilton's third place has the champions on 612 to Ferrari's 433.

Mercedes have only failed to win five of 17 races, which makes for grim reading for their rivals.