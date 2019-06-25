Brawn Welcomes Hamilton Insight On New F1 Rules

OMNISPORT

Formula One chief Ross Brawn is happy to receive input from Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes star suggested the existing rules make the sport boring.

Defending champion Hamilton, who leads the drivers' championship again, stated after another victory at the French Grand Prix on Sunday that the drivers are not to blame if F1 fans are growing tired of his domination. Mercedes have won all eight races this season, with Hamilton taking six of them.

"When you say 'it's boring' - I totally understand it," the Briton said. "But don't point the fingers at the drivers because we don't write the rules."

Hamilton also attended a recent World Motorsport Council meeting and described F1's situation as a "mess." New rules are set to be implemented in the sport in 2021 and Brawn says he is keen to talk to Hamilton, insisting there has always been the opportunity for drivers to make their feelings clear.

"I'm happy Lewis has confirmed his willingness to make his own contribution in the coming months," Brawn said. "We can't wait to work with him, particularly in each of the three meetings now scheduled. We know well that Formula One needs to make an important change in direction if it wants to maintain its position as one of the most followed sporting spectacles in the world.

"All of the key stakeholders - ourselves, the FIA and the teams - agree on the objectives and there is broad agreement on the major principles, such as the introduction of the budget cap and a fairer distribution of the revenue.

"On the technical aspects, we and the FIA have worked together with engineers from all the teams. It will be great to have an input directly from the drivers. Now we have to refine the details and we are happy that Lewis has expressed his faith in the work we are doing, including on topics such as new circuits.

"For example, the new circuit in Vietnam has been specifically designed to create the conditions that promote spectacular racing and good passing moves. The door for drivers has always been open and it's a pity that, so often in the past, this opportunity has not been taken by all the parties. It is great to see this new initiative.

"Luckily, today we can now count on having a driver of huge experience as a member of the World Motorsport Council in Felipe Massa, the FIA-CIK President, who can also make an important contribution.

"To sum up, Lewis, we are delighted with yours and all of the drivers' contributions."