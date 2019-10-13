OMNISPORT

Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One victory in 13 races at the Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes claimed a sixth consecutive constructors' championship on Sunday.

Ferrari had secured a surprise front-row lockout in qualifying - which was moved to the morning of the race due to Typhoon Hagibis - but Sebastian Vettel paid the price for a poor start from pole position and had to settle for second place.

Lewis Hamilton was third and added another point for the fastest lap as his lead in the drivers' championship over Bottas was reduced to 64 points.

Max Verstappen had to retire after a first-lap incident with Charles Leclerc, who recovered to finish in sixth position behind Red Bull's Alex Albon and McLaren driver Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes became the second team in history to win six straight team titles after Ferrari's run with Michael Schumacher from 1999-2004.

And they are now guaranteed to be the first outfit to win six straight driver and constructor doubles, with Hamilton or Bottas the only drivers who can mathematically win the title.