Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League, with UEFA awarding Rennes a 3-0 victory after the Premier League club were unable to play their final group-stage game due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

Spurs were scheduled to host Rennes on December 9, but five staff members and eight players tested positive for COVID-19 and the game did not take place.

The outbreak in the Spurs camp also forced the postponement of their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, while last week's scheduled meeting with Leicester City was then called off due to an outbreak in the Foxes' camp.

Antonio Conte's side returned to action on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

With a new date unable to be set for their European encounter, UEFA ruled that Spurs had forfeited the game and the North London side are now out of the competition, having needed a win to progress.

A record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening five games had left Spurs third, three points behind Vitesse Arnhem and four off group leaders Rennes.

With Spurs' European campaign coming to a premature end, Conte can now turn full focus to the league campaign and pursuit of qualification for a continental competition next season.

Spurs sit seventh on 26 points, but have only played 15 games so far, while each of the league's current top four have played 18 fixtures.

West Ham, fifth, and Manchester United, sixth, have also played more games than Conte's side, with 17 and 16, respectively.