Portugal trained ahead of their bid to reclaim top spot in World Cup 2022 Qualifying Group A, when they face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.

Fernando Santos's side lie second in the group, one point behind Serbia with a game in hand. Portugal will then head into a pivotal final round against Serbia on Sunday in Lisbon.

It is now five wins in a row for Portugal across all competitions, during which time they have scored 16 goals and conceded just two. Last time out Portugal beat Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a record-breaking 10th international hat-trick.

While Ronaldo is fit for Thursday, Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva missed training for the second day on Wednesday after complaining of aching muscles.