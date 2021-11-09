Portugal continued preparations for their final two World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

They face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday (11th November) followed by a home match at Estadio da Luz against Serbia on Sunday (14th November).

Portugal are second in Group A, with 16 points, one less than leaders Serbia, who have played one game more.

A win in Ireland would mean Portugal have the edge going into the final game against Serbia.

The group winner will automatically qualify for Qatar 2022 while the second-placed team will go into the play-offs.