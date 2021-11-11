France U-21 team showed their best skills to beat 7-0 Armenia in Group H. Caqueret, Diop, Cherki, Kalimuendo and Le Fee scored for Les Blues.

The French squad is on the first position of the group with 10 points whereas the Armenians continue in the last position with 3.

Next week, France is playing against North Macedonia. Armenia's next match will be in March against Ukraine.