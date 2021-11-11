Highlights: France's U-21 won categorically against Armenia November 11, 2021 22:54 10:53 min France U-21 team showed their best skills to beat 7-0 Armenia in Group H. Caqueret, Diop, Cherki, Kalimuendo and Le Fee scored for Les Blues. The French squad is on the first position of the group with 10 points whereas the Armenians continue in the last position with 3. Next week, France is playing against North Macedonia. Armenia's next match will be in March against Ukraine. France Euro U21 Armenia -Latest Videos 10:53 min HighlHighlights: France's U-21 won categorically 2:09 min Enzo Le Fee scores the 7-0 for France 1:41 min Kalimuendo with a brace to extend France's lead 2:50 min Kalimuendo adds his name to the scoresheet 1:45 min Diop scores his second, France coasting 4-0 1:58 min Cherki with a great free kick to score the third 1:33 min Diop extends France's lead against Armenia 2:35 min Caqueret scores the first for France's U21 2:53 min France's U21 faces Armenia in an Euro qualifier 11:25 min Malabo Kings to semis after saving draw vs. Mandé