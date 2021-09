Luis Enrique:

“When you have a player with this versatility to play in different positions, it would be unfair for him to play just in one position, even though he surely does have his favorite one. He knows that he can help us in different positions even during the same game. He not only has physical power, but he arrives inside the box at the right time, has a great shot, a good cross, great defensive intensity; all qualities that makes him a very interesting player."