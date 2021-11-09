Germany defender Niklas Sule has tested positive for coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia.

Team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Tuesday that Sule was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.

Sule also tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago.

Germany, who have already qualified for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.

The other four players - Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi - tested negative for the virus but have been instructed by the local health authority in Wolfsburg to isolate because of their proximity to the infected player.

It’s unclear how long they will be in quarantine.