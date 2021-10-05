DIDIER DESCHAMPS

Head Coach, France

"Some players play together in the same club. Afterwards, for an hour and a half, they play for a place in the final. A lot of things have been interpreted on the basis of statements made on the spot. I can understand the disappointment and the reactions of one side or the other. There have also been all these interpretations."



AXEL WITSEL

Belgium

"It will be a good game. We know that it will be pretty special, because of our past, because of the World Cup semi-final [in 2018]. But we, the players, we don't really think about that. Our goal is to play a great game against a big nation, such as France, and to give everything to reach the final."



DIDIER DESCHAMPS

Head Coach, France

"In 2018 they had the opportunity to go to the final just like us and we qualified before becoming world champions. Thursday's match will not change anything from the past, the rivalry has always been there. It's a healthy and sporting rivalry."



HANS VANAKEN

Belgium

"We feel good, we had a good campaign last month, some new players came back after injury. We know what to do, our team is in good shape so we'll see what it brings against France."