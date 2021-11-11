Georgia defeats Sweden in Group B

Georgia win 2-0 against Sweden today in the Group B of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Swedish were at the top of their group but now they can lose the first position if Spains defeats Greece.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored 4 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Georgia player in the European World Cup Qualifiers.

Zlatan Ibrahimović attempted 7 shots in this game, the highest total for a Sweden player in the European World Cup Qualifiers this season, but could not score to help Sweden chances.

In the last round, Sweden will play against Spain while this was Georgia's last game in the WC qualifiers.