Rodrigo and Alcacer Braces Secure 4-0 Win for Spain Over Faroe Islands

Rodrigo Moreno and Paco Alcacer scored two goals each as Spain claimed a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands to maintain their 100 per cent record in Euro 2020 qualifying.

After a less than convincing performance in their 2-1 victory over Romania, Spain arrived at El Molinon hoping for a morale-boosting result on a night when Sergio Ramos made his 167th appearance and equalled Iker Casillas' caps record for the national team.

167 - Sergio Ramos has played 167 international games for Spain equaling Iker Casillas as the player to have appeared more often ever. Captain pic.twitter.com/dneCOSFUuz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2019

Rodrigo's goals - one in each half - and a late double from substitute Alcacer made sure the Euro 2012 winners avoided embarrassment against Group F's stragglers, but the visitors deserved credit for stifling Spain's strikers for long periods.

Head coach Robert Moreno, taking charge of Spain for the second time since he was appointed permanently, will be glad to have claimed another three points but will see room for improvement ahead of the next round of matches.