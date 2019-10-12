Español
Keep beIN
EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Ramos Breaks Spain Appearance Record

Sergio Ramos breaks Iker Casillas record for most all-time appearances with Spain

Getty Images

 

Sergio Ramos has become the most-capped player in Spain's history, eclipsing Iker Casillas' record by making his 168th appearance for La Roja.

Ramos was included in Robert Moreno's XI for a Euro 2020 qualifier away to Norway on Saturday, with qualification in their sights.

When he equalled Casillas' record last month, Ramos indicated he has a landmark appearance in mind before following former centre-back partner Gerard Pique into international retirement.

"Records are there to be broken," said the Real Madrid defender, who made his Spain debut in 2005.

"I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective. You have to make it difficult."

 

Ramos is reportedly keen to play for Spain at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year in a bid to add to the World Cup and European Championship titles he has won with La Roja.

Asked about the matter this week, Moreno told reporters: "I haven't talked about the Olympic Games with him. That desire defines him as a footballer.

"He has one more motivation to add to his career. It is difficult, when you have won everything, to stay motivated."

iker casillas Soccer sergio ramos Spain Euro 2020
Previous Vidal Denies Barcelona Exit Reports
Read
Vidal Denies Barcelona Exit Reports
Next Report: Blanc Holding Out For Manchester United Jo
Read
Report: Blanc Holding Out For Manchester United Job

Latest Stories