Report: Lozano To Rome For Napoli Medical

GOAL

Hirving Lozano is taking a private flight to Rome ahead of a Wednesday morning medical, according to Corriere dello Sport.

PSV and Napoli are set to announce an agreement for Mexico winger Hirving Lozano that will make him PSV's record sale and Napoli's record signing, according to Voetbal International.

PSV sold Memphis Depay to Manchester United in 2015 for €34 million ($38 million) but is set to get a fee of €42 million($47 million) for Lozano from the Serie A side. That's more than Napoli paid for Gonzalo Higuain in summer 2013.