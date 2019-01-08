Español
Keep beIN
EFL Cup

Man Arrested For Racist Offense At Tottenham vs. Chelsea

Police confirm an arrest was made for "a racially aggravated public order offense" during Tottenham vs. Chelsea

Getty Images

 

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence at Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final between Tottenham and Chelsea.

In a post on Twitter, the football unit of the Metropolitan Police, whose officers were on duty for the first leg at Wembley, wrote: "Police have arrested a 17-year-old male for a racially aggravated public order offence at tonight's @SpursOfficial v @ChelseaFC.

 

"The male is currently being dealt with at a North London police station."

An earlier post from the force had read: "We are working with London football clubs to ensure hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language, is tackled robustly.

"Any instances of such behaviour will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Soccer Premier League Tottenham Chelsea EFL Cup
Previous Tottenham Shut Out Arsenal In EFL Cup
Read
Tottenham Shut Out Arsenal In EFL Cup
Next

Latest Stories