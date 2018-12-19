Kane In Doubt For Spurs Cup Clash With Arsenal

Harry Kane is a doubt to start Tottenham's EFL Cup quarter-final against north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is still yet to win any silverware with his current employers, had hinted he would name a strong starting line-up against a team Tottenham were beaten by in the Premier League earlier this month.

However, Pochettino may be without his club's talisman after revealing Kane has a cold that prevented him from training on Tuesday.

"We need to assess him because he had a cold and he didn't go outside to train," Pochettino told a news conference.

"[It's a] big decision. If we consider that he can cover 90 minutes, maybe he can play. If not, maybe he will be on the bench.

"To protect him, he didn't train outside. He was doing something in the gym."

Kane has an excellent record against the Gunners having scored eight goals in his previous eight north London derbies.