Justin Kluivert scored twice (29' and 49') and Amine Gouiri (10') and Andy Delort (61') added two more in Nice's thrashing of Marseille in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France.

Marseille opened the score early in the match at just the 3rd minute with an own goal by Melvin Bard but then succumbed to a constant attack from the Christophe Galtier side.

Jorge Sampaoli saw his team getting kicked out of the tournament as Nice moved onto the semifinals.

Post-match insights:

A. Delort has scored 2 goals this season (1 in this game), no Nice player has more in the Coupe de France.

Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 9 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille attempted 13 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Coupe de France this season.



A. Delort attempted 3 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Nice player in the Coupe de France this season.



Olympique Marseille have scored in 3 of their 3 games, no team has done so more often in the Coupe de France this season.

A. Gouiri scored after just 9:59, the fastest goal for Nice in the Coupe de France this season.

A. Delort has assisted 2 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Nice player in the Coupe de France.

Nice are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

