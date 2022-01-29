Bastia beat Reims in penalties 1(3)-11(5) and move on in the Coupe de France 2021/22.

Reims have scored in each of their last 6 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 12 goals in that run.

Y. Bocognano attempted 45 passes in this game, the highest total for a Bastia player in the Coupe de France this season.

B. Santelli attempted 4 shots in this game, the highest total for a Bastia player in the Coupe de France this season.

C. Vincent has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), more than any other Bastia player in the Coupe de France.

Bastia are undefeated in their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Reims have scored in their last 6 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

M. van Bergen has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), more than any other Reims player in the Coupe de France.

Reims attempted 9 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Coupe de France this season.

Bastia have scored in their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Bastia have scored in each of their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 10 goals in that run.