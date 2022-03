Union La Calera defeated Ñublense 2-1, at the Sausalito Stadium, in the second leg of the first phase of Copa Sudamericana.

With goals from Jorge Saez and Simon Ramirez, home team qualified for the group stage of the tournament, after a 0-0 in the first leg.

On the other side, Ñublense only managed to score at the end of the game, with a penalty from Pablo Vargas (94'), who had missed one at '76.