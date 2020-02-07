Union De Santa Fe Plows Past Atletico Mineiro, 3-0 February 7, 2020 04:21 3:35 min A big win for Union de Santa Fe of Argentina helped them blitz past Atletico Mineiro of Brazil as they take advantage of the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana clash. Brazil Highlights Argentina Copa Sudamericana Atletico Mineiro Union de Santa Fe -Latest Videos 3:35 min Union De Santa Fe Plows Past Atletico Mineiro, 3-0 0:40 min Barcelona Strikes Four Past Sporting Cristal 4:30 min Millonarios Strikes Twice Past Always Ready 0:59 min Union Makes It Three Against Atletico Mineiro 1:04 min Cabrera Doubles Union's Lead Before Halftime 3:09 min Emelec Gets Three Important Away Goals VS Blooming 0:52 min Walter Bou Gives Union De Santa Fe An Early Lead 0:46 min Barcelo Scores Emelec's Third Of The Night 0:41 min Arroyo Doubles Lead For Emelec 0:53 min Barcelo Takes The Lead For Emelec