Tremendous quarterfinals game in the Copa Sudamericana between Sao Paulo and Ceara.

An amazing first half between the two Brazilian teams, but neither of them could convert any opportunity into a goal.

The first half ended 0-0.

Sao Paulo took the lead in the 70th minute after an incredible goal.

Ceara weren’t able to produce a comeback and the game ended 1-0 and will be decided in the second leg.