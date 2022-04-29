Wilstermann lost at home against Sao Paulo and are probably out of the race for a chance to get into the next round. It was the third round of Group D.

Sao Paulo opened the score in the 23rd minute with a goal from Igor Gomes and with that, he put his team at an advantage. It wasn’t long after that the locals scored a penalty to equalize the score.

In the 63rd minute, Reinaldo scored from the penalty spot to put their team at an advantage again.

After 20 minutes Marquinhos was responsible for closing the game with a beautiful strike.