Ruben Scores Bicycle Kick To Get Goal Back For Central August 11, 2021 01:33 0:59 min Marco Ruben scores a wonderful bicycle kick to get another goal back for the hosts and make it 3-2 to Red Bull Bragantino. Highlights Copa Sudamericana Rosario Central Red Bull Bragantino