Red Bull Bragantino Get Win Over Independiente Del Valle July 15, 2021 02:13 10:00 min Red Bull Bragantino get a 2-0 win over Independiente del Valle to take control of the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 tie. Highlights Copa Sudamericana Independiente del Valle Red Bull Bragantino -Latest Videos 8:06 min Libertad Defeat Junior In Seven-Goal Thriller 7:19 min River And Argentinos End First Leg In Draw 6:13 min Flamengo Take Control Of First Leg 0:51 min Michael Opens Scoreline For Flamengo 9:27 min Sporting Cristal Fight Back To Beat Arsenal 10:00 min Red Bull Bragantino Get Win Over Del Valle 6:27 min Palmeiras Beat UC In Controversial Circumstances 6:10 min Velez Take Upper Hand Against Barcelona SC 0:56 min Velez Take Early Lead Against Barcelona SC 2:08 min Is Donnarumma Really An Upgrade Over Navas?