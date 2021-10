Brazil's Athlético Paranaense will face a familiar foe in the Copa Sudamericana final on November 20th when they meet Red Bull Bragantino.

Paranaense beat Uruguay's Peñarol 2-0 on the second leg of the semifinal, and 4-1 on the aggregate to make it to the tournament's final.

Goals were scored by Gustavo Oliveira 'Nikao' on the 24th and Pedro Rocha on the 80th.