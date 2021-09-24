Athletico Paranaense took advantage playing away in Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, and Peñaron will have to come back from a 1-2 deficit when the two sides decide this side of Copa Sudamericana semifinals in Arena da Baixada.

The first goal was an incredible bicycle kick by David Terans at just the second minute of action.

Peñarol responded with the equalizer scored in a rebounded ball by Agustín Álvarez (22') but Pedro Rocha scored the decider with a perfect strike from outside the area at the 75th.

📺 The next leg will be played next Thursday at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT and you can watch it here on beIN SPORTS 👀