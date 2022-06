Nacional played against Union de Santa Fe in an exciting first leg in the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

The locals scored the first goal in the 4th minute and the second one came in the 21st minute. Going 2-0 in front after only 21 minutes.

The game continued so on and neither of the two teams were able to score any more goals.

It ended 2-0 for the Uruguayan team.